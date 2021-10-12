Wednesday

Gilbert J. Buescher, 97, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Donald G. Kleiber, 83, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Thursday

Beverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.

Jeffery R. Thaut Sr., 2 p.m. at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings.

Morgan I. Malesker, 19, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.

Friday

Carol E. Bauder, 101, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

Marian Griess, 83, formerly of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

Betty May, 90, of Mankato, Kansas, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Wilma L. Schulz, 99, of Red Cloud, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.

Saturday October 16

Anthony Daugherty, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Monday October 18

Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

0
0
0
0
0