Wednesday
Gilbert J. Buescher, 97, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Donald G. Kleiber, 83, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Thursday
Beverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.
Jeffery R. Thaut Sr., 2 p.m. at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings.
Morgan I. Malesker, 19, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Friday
Carol E. Bauder, 101, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Marian Griess, 83, formerly of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Betty May, 90, of Mankato, Kansas, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Wilma L. Schulz, 99, of Red Cloud, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Saturday October 16
Anthony Daugherty, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Monday October 18
Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.