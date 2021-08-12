August 13

Douglas C. Johnson, 76, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday August 14

Merle J. Reinsch, 85, of Shickley, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sutton.

Samuel R. Templin, 68, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Vernon F. Duncan, 79, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Wednesday August 18

John P. Meyer, 79, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior.

August 21

Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

September 18

Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.

September 25

Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.

