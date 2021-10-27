Thursday

Duane M. “Dude” Child Sr., 75, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Larry L. Bennett, 90, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church Diciples of Christ in Hastings.

Sandy Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, 1:30 p.m. at Formoso Community Church in Formoso.

Friday

Carol S. Wheeler, 75, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

Saturday

Florence M. Alexander, 87, formerly of Harvard, 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Harvard.

Mary F. Garvin, 59, of Harvard, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Genevieve R. Conway, 93, Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Wednesday November 3

Marland D. ‘Lefty’ Wolfe, 84, formerly of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

