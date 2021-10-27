Thursday
Duane M. “Dude” Child Sr., 75, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Larry L. Bennett, 90, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church Diciples of Christ in Hastings.
Sandy Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, 1:30 p.m. at Formoso Community Church in Formoso.
Friday
Carol S. Wheeler, 75, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Florence M. Alexander, 87, formerly of Harvard, 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Mary F. Garvin, 59, of Harvard, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Genevieve R. Conway, 93, Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Wednesday November 3
Marland D. ‘Lefty’ Wolfe, 84, formerly of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
