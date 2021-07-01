Friday July 2
Harlan R. Schlachter, 94, of Grand Island, 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Shirley M. Dixon, 87, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Doris A. Healey, 90, of Superior, 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Donald Jugert, 89, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday July 3
Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Gloria V. ‘Val’ Lambert, 80, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Sylvia Fink, 67, of rural Bladen, 2 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Bladen.
Monday July 5
Catherine A. ‘Cathy’ Kuhlman, 92, of Trumbull, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Tuesday July 6
Cheryl R. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Wednesday July 7
Ron Ahrens, 59, formerly of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral in Superior.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.
Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
