Wednesday
Doris M. Swanstrom, 84, of Moses Lake, Washingtonn, 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior.
Thursday
Donald D. “Don” Warner, 72, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Maxine Williams, 88, of Superior, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior.
Donald “Don” Reynolds, 85, of Hastings, 3:30 p.m. at Kitty’s Roadhouse in Hastings.
Friday
Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.
Norma V. Kuhlman, 80, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel in Smith Center, Kansas.
Saturday June 12
Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Muriel A.M. Krull, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Monday June 14
Larry ‘Cork’ Christensen, of Adams County, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein.
Saturday June 19
Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.