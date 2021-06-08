Wednesday

Doris M. Swanstrom, 84, of Moses Lake, Washingtonn, 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior.

Thursday

Donald D. “Don” Warner, 72, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Maxine Williams, 88, of Superior, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior.

Donald “Don” Reynolds, 85, of Hastings, 3:30 p.m. at Kitty’s Roadhouse in Hastings.

Friday

Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.

Norma V. Kuhlman, 80, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel in Smith Center, Kansas.

Saturday June 12

Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Muriel A.M. Krull, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Monday June 14

Larry ‘Cork’ Christensen, of Adams County, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein.

Saturday June 19

Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.

Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

