Thursday July 15
Jerry L. Johnson, 84, of Minden, 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden.
Friday July 16
Arnold J. ‘AJ’ Boehler, 79, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.
Neva J. Parks, 94, of Campbell, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.
Eugene ‘Gene’ A. Johnson, 90, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Saturday July 17
Michael T. Frink, 58, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Eugene Johnson, 83, formerly of Superior, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Rodney R. ‘Rod’ Epp, 90, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church in Hastings.
Monday July 19
William G. ‘Bill’ Nabower, 82, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
