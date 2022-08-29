Donations pooled by area Lutheran churches will give families in Uganda access to clean drinking water.
Through multiple methods of fundraising, Bethel (Holdrege), Fridhem (Funk), Maria (Hershey), Peace (Alma), St. John (Athol, Kansas), St. Paul (Blue Hill) and Trinity (Axtell) Lutheran churches combined to raise more than $90,000, enough for Water for Kids International (www.w4ki.org) to build nine wells in villages where safe drinking water had never been available before.
The rural churches meet monthly in Blue Hill for Bible study, prayer and discussion. All are affiliated with Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ, or LCMC.
Joining in the final leg of the well drive was First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings, also an LCMC congregation.
Pastor Leah Fintel Krotz of St. Paul's in Blue Hill said the fundraiser was set in motion in late January following months of discussion between the churches. Because none of the pastors had any idea just what to expect from the drive in terms of dollars and cents, the initial goal was $10,200, enough to fund a single well.
Each strategically placed well provides enough drinking water for several hundred people in neighboring villages.
"We had not done joint fundraising before," Krotz said. "For this project, we pooled resources and decided to do it in March during Lent. In that short time between March and April we raised more than $90,000."
According to Water is Basic www.waterisbasic.org, an advocacy group, more than 663 million people across the globe lack access to clean water. Many spend hours walking long distances to collect water from unsafe sources that include open ponds, livestock water points, and polluted ditches.
"It's shocking when you see little kids getting water out of a muddy hole we'd barely let our cattle drink out of," Krotz said. "It's eye-opening."
Krotz said she and fellow pastors were astounded and inspired by the generosity and benevolence shown by parishioners and community members who contributed to the cause. She believes that ongoing drought conditions at home, coupled with images of Ugandian children drinking from muddy water holes, moved congregants to give generously during the campaign.
"The response was beyond anything we had envisioned," she said. "Everybody kind of did it their own way and used their own resources and strengths. A family in one congregation offered an entire well if the rest of the group would match it. A member stepped up to do the same. Other individuals and churches offered matches or whole wells.
"One congregation's youth group held a Walk 4 Water to raise funds. A church member designed T-shirts to sell, with profits going to the project. One church raised money during its Vacation Bible School."
Krotz said she and her husband, Rick, plan to visit Uganda in 2023 for mission work and to dedicate some of the wells funded by the drive.
"It (the drive) was very empowering," Krotz said. "I think it made everyone really exited to work together and do this. We're a small congregation (about 45 members attend Sunday services), and even though you hear how rural churches and communities are in decline, we can still do great things for God if we work together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.