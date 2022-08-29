Donations pooled by area Lutheran churches will give families in Uganda access to clean drinking water.

Through multiple methods of fundraising, Bethel (Holdrege), Fridhem (Funk), Maria (Hershey), Peace (Alma), St. John (Athol, Kansas), St. Paul (Blue Hill) and Trinity (Axtell) Lutheran churches combined to raise more than $90,000, enough for Water for Kids International (www.w4ki.org) to build nine wells in villages where safe drinking water had never been available before.

0
0
0
0
0