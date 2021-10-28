Area rainfall
Rains overnight Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday brought ample precipitation to many locations in Tribland.
Here’s a sampling of precipitation amounts recorded for 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
Northwest of Milligan 3.3 inches
Northeast of Chester 2.76
Southwest of Deshler 2.28
West of Davenport 1.91
Northeast of Blue Hill 2.15
Southeast of Deweese 1.70
Southeast of Lawrence 1.51
Northeast of Superior 1.43
West of Geneva 1.73
Southeast of Harvard 1.66
Southeast of Trumbull 1.38
Northeast of Ayr 1.09
Southwest of Hastings 1.00
Northeast of Juniata .48
Southeast of Kenesaw 1.31
Southeast of Minden 1.25
Northwest of Upland .................. .70
Chorus of the Plains
The Chorus of the Plains will present an Old-Fashioned Cabaret performance Saturday at The Lark, 809 W. Second St.
The show starts 7:30 p.m. and will include some of the group’s favorite barbershop numbers as well as selections by featured quartets.
Tickets are available in advance from www.thelarkdowntown.com or at the door Saturday.
Hung jury
OMAHA — Douglas County prosecutors say they’ll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week.
A lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old Nyir Kuek led to a mistrial being declared Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence, including two eyewitnesses, but did not have direct evidence.
Prosecutors promised to try Kuek again for the June 18, 2019, shooting deaths of 50-year-old Tracy Atkins and 57-year-old Michael Sykora in an Omaha home.
That would be the third trial for Kuek in the case. His first ended in mistrial last year when a family member of Kuek’s who was in the courtroom for the trial tested positive for COVID-19.
Commented
