Students across Tribland will be heading back to classes for the fall semester between Aug. 9 and Aug. 24.
Here’s a listing of the first day of classes for 2023-24 as gathered this week by the Hastings Tribune:
- Adams Central Public Schools (Hastings): Aug. 15
- Blue Hill Community Schools: Aug. 9
- Bruning-Davenport Unified School District: Aug. 14
- Central Community College-Hastings: Aug. 15
- Christ Lutheran School (Prosser): NA
- Deshler Lutheran School: Aug. 16
- Deshler Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Doniphan-Trumbull Public School: Aug. 17
- Exeter-Milligan Public Schools: Aug. 15
- Fillmore Central Public Schools (Geneva and Fairmont): Aug. 10
- Franklin Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Giltner Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Harvard Public School: Aug. 17
- Hastings Catholic Schools: Aug. 16
- Hastings College: Aug. 16
- Hastings Public Schools: Aug. 15 (grades 7-8), Aug. 16 (all other grades)
- Kenesaw Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Lawrence-Nelson Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Minden Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Red Cloud Public Schools: Aug. 16
- Sandy Creek Public Schools (Fairfield): Aug. 16
- Shickley Public School: Aug. 14
- Silver Lake Public Schools (Roseland and Bladen): Aug. 16
- Superior Public Schools: Aug. 10
- Sutton Community Schools: Aug. 16
- Sutton Christian School: NA
- Smith Center Unified School District No. 237: Aug. 24
- Rock Hills Unified School District No. 107 (Mankato, Kansas): Aug. 16
- Thayer Central Community Schools (Hebron): Aug. 16
- Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools: Aug. 15
- Zion Classical Academy (Hastings): NA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.