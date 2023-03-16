Two Triblanders were among six University of Nebraska-Lincoln students tapped to be part of an inaugural beef industry leadership development experience presented by the Nebraska Beef Council.
Kylie Dierks of Hastings and TaraLee Hudson of Belvidere were among participants in the Nebraska Beef Leadership Experience Jan. 16-19. The others were Laura Reiling of Lincoln, Amber Staab of Ord, Chaylee Tonniges of Gresham and Abigayle Warm of Staplehurst.
The students spent the better part of a week in and around Kearney, where the Nebraska Beef Council is headquartered, and had various opportunities to gain insight on the beef industry and promote it, the beef council said in a news release.
The Nebraska Beef Council is a nonprofit organization led by a nine-member board of volunteer directors. The board oversee Nebraska’s beef checkoff of $1 per head, as well as marketing and promotion programs funded by checkoff dollars.
“The students were delightful to get to know and work with throughout the week,” said Ann Marie Bosshammer, Nebraska Beef Council executive director. “I feel very confident in the future of our industry because they all care deeply about beef from the ranch to the plate. I believe the experience gave them an excellent perspective of the Beef Checkoff, its programs, and how vast the beef industry really reaches around the globe.”
Experiences throughout the week included a tour of grocery stores and a visit to the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center. The students also met with the beef council board of directors, sat in on a board meeting, and listened to speakers address current issues facing the beef industry.
The students also went shopping for ingredients, then spent time in the kitchen learning how to prepare beef as part of a healthy diet.
Staab, a junior agribusiness major at UNL, is no stranger to beef promotion or entrepreneurship; she already operates her own direct-to-consumer beef business.
“I’ve always been super passionate about the beef industry,” Staab said in the news release. “I grew up on a cow-calf operation, and in the beef industry is where I want to end up after college. So, I thought this would be a great opportunity to network and learn more about the Beef Council, and that it would really help me in my future.”
Tonniges, a junior animal science major, plans to work as a business intern at Merck this summer and has started her own herd of Red Angus cattle.
“I knew that this was going to be a great learning opportunity and a way to expand my knowledge of the industry,” Tonniges said. “It’s been really neat to see how an actual board meeting operates and that it’s driven by volunteer producers.”
