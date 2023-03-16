Two Triblanders were among six University of Nebraska-Lincoln students tapped to be part of an inaugural beef industry leadership development experience presented by the Nebraska Beef Council.

Kylie Dierks of Hastings and TaraLee Hudson of Belvidere were among participants in the Nebraska Beef Leadership Experience Jan. 16-19. The others were Laura Reiling of Lincoln, Amber Staab of Ord, Chaylee Tonniges of Gresham and Abigayle Warm of Staplehurst.

0
0
0
0
0