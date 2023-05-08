Several Tribland residents received degrees May 5 from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln following the spring 2023 semester.
The area graduates, listed by address and with degree noted, are:
May 8, 2023
Hastings: Peyton Allan Brodrick, bachelor of science in nursing; Erin Jayne Hunt, bachelor of science in nursing; Owen Joel Kershner, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences
Juniata: Lacee Janae Johnson, bachelor of science in nursing; Bonnie Creszen Kort, bachelor of science in nursing
Sutton: Lee Ivan Carlson, bachelor of science in nursing; Meredith Figi-Smith, doctor of education
