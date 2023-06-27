Many Tribland residents received degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney following the spring 2023 semester.

Students graduating with honorable mention earned a career grade-point average of 3.5-3.69 on a 4.0 scale. Students graduating cum laude earned a GPA of 3.7-3.79; magna cum laude, 3.8-3.89; and summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.

0
0
0
0
0