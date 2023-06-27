Many Tribland residents received degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney following the spring 2023 semester.
Students graduating with honorable mention earned a career grade-point average of 3.5-3.69 on a 4.0 scale. Students graduating cum laude earned a GPA of 3.7-3.79; magna cum laude, 3.8-3.89; and summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.
Here are the area graduates listed by home address, with degree earned, major if indicated, and honors noted:
Alexandria: Michaela Buchli, bachelor of science in agribusiness (magna cum laude)
Alma: Madison Cervera, bachelor of science in biology; Janae Schluntz, bachelor of science in business administration
Blue Hill: Kortney Allen, master of arts in education in school principalship pre-K through 8;
Chase Henderson, bachelor of arts in education in elementary education
Campbell: Brie Meyer, bachelor of arts in education in early childhood inclusive field education and special education
Clay Center: Charlotte Okraska, bachelor of arts in English (cum laude)
Davenport: Logan Schroeder, bachelor of science in education in middle level 5-9 subject education and English as a Second Language (summa cum laude)
Deshler: Robert Harrison, master of science in education in learning, design and technology
Deweese: Trevor Gordanier, bachelor of science in information networking and telecommunications
Doniphan: Bianca Diaz, bachelor of arts in education in elementary education (cum laude)
Exeter: Ashley Miller, bachelor of science in applied health science (cum laude)
Fairfield: Garrett Engel, bachelor of science in computer science (honorable mention)
Giltner: Dayne Hinrichs, bachelor of science in business administration; Trevor Linden, bachelor of science in business administration
Glenvil: Shelly Valentin, master of science in education in learning, design and technology
Harvard: Jayleesa Wilkerson, bachelor of science in education in middle level 5-9 subject education (magna cum laude)
Hastings: Sara Armon, master of arts in education in curriculum and instruction; Cecilia Beahm, bachelor of science in health sciences (honorable mention); Joshua Bohlke, bachelor of scence in biology (cum laude); Thomas Fox, bachelor of science in psychology; Michelle Morales Garcia, bachelor of science in sociology; Ashley Hein, bachelor of science in psychology; Kaitlin Kamper, bachelor of science in business administration; Cody Knehans, bachelor of science in business administration; Bailey Kopisch, bachelor of arts in education in language arts (magna cum laude); Britney Krueger, bachelor of arts in education in early childhood inclusive field education (summa cum laude); Morgan Long, bachelor of arts in education in special education and elementary education (honorable mention); Hannah Lonowski, bachelor of arts in education in modern languages education and English as a Second Language (summa cum laude); Jordon Messersmith, master of arts in education in supervisor of special education; Justin Vrooman, bachelor of science in agribusiness and applied computer science (magna cum laude)
Hebron: MaryRuth Dodes, bachelor of science in interior and product design; Dylan Fischer, bachelor of arts in education in social science education (honorable mention); Stephanie Meyer, bachelor of science in psychobiology; Grace Souerdyke, bachelor of science in exercise science
Juniata: Hannah Krabel, bachelor of science in education in mathematics education (summa cum laude)
Kenesaw: Haley Bittfield, bachelor of science in health sciences (honorable mention)
Minden: Becca Olson, master of arts in education reading PK-12; Chase Villars, bachelor of science in criminal justice (summa cum laude); Jacob Putnam, bachelor of science in journalism; Jeremiah Shurigar, bachelor of science in social work; McKayla Johnson, bachelor of science in family science (honorable mention)
Red Cloud: Stacie Heidt, master of science in education in school counseling secondary
Shickley: Caleb Hendrickson, bachelor of science in political science (summa cum laude)
Smith Center, Kan.: Jordyn Shoemaker, bachelor of fine arts in visual communication and design
Superior: Melissa Barry, master of arts in history; Trenten Theis, bachelor of science in biology (summa cum laude)
Sutton: Ashby Stevens, bachelor of arts in psychology and English (summa cum laude)
