Middle school and high school students from across central Nebraska showed off their History Day projects on the Hastings College campus for the district History Day competition on Feb. 24.
Following the 2022-23 theme of “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” students entered projects on a variety of topics, with winners from each event advancing to the state History Day competition.
A total of 21 projects received honors in their specific category. Eight high school students also received Hastings College history scholarships in honor of their projects placing in the top three overall.
Alex Reynolds, a student at Hastings High School, received first place overall and $6,000 Hastings College Scholarships with his documentary, “The Frontier of Charles Lindbergh.”
Laura Kate Oliver, Addyson Hermes, Peyton Criss, Mia Pedroza and Moses Rhodes of Hastings High School received second place and a $5,000 Hastings College Scholarship with their website, “Margaret Sanger: On the Frontier of Women’s Reproductive Rights.”
Bianca Truong and Keira Erickson of Hastings High School received third place and a $4,000 Hastings College Scholarship with their exhibit, “The Spanish Flu: Frontier of New Vaccines and Safety Protocols.”
Other top award recipients are included below, by division and entry project.
Junior Division (grades 6-8)
First: Adylynn Krueger and Lindsay Chambers of Hastings Middle School with “The Frontier of the Internet”
Second: KJ Daehling, Jackson Dilley and Tallen Mahin of Red Cloud Junior/Senior High School with “The Bubonic Plague”
Third: Ryleigh Rodriguez, Logan Dack and Memphis Kincade of Red Cloud Junior/Senior High School with “Start of WWI”
Junior Individual Exhibit
First: Sienna Aipperspach of Hastings Middle School with “Volleyball — A Game for All”
Second: Hadley Borer of Sandy Creek Junior High with “The Abolishment of Slavery”
First: Nolan Rust, Wyatt Favinger, Shane Banzhaf and Cohen Lewis of Red Cloud Junior/Senior High School with “History of the Holocaust”
Junior Individual Documentary
First: Milana Eberly of Hastings Middle School with “Film 1900 to 1950”
Second: John Bartunek of Hastings Middle School with “The Organisations of Comedy”
First: Esther Allen-Pickett of Hastings Middle School with “Not an Object: How Women’s Reproductive Rights Have Brought New Frontiers to the Workplace and Home for Women in the 1900s”
Senior Division (grades 9-12)
First: Keira Erickson and Bianca Truong of Hastings High School with “The Spanish Flu: Frontier of New Vaccines and Safety Protocols”
Second: Cedric Oeltjen and Dax Shipley of Sandy Creek Senior High School with “Propelling through the American Frontier: The Invention of the Steam Locomotive”
First: Addyson Hermes, Peyton Criss, Laura Kate Oliver, Mia Pedroza and Moses Rhodes of Hastings High School with “Margaret Sanger: On the Frontier of Women’s Reproductive Rights”
Senior Individual Documentary
First: Alex Reynolds of Hastings High School with “The Frontier of Charles Lindbergh”
Second: Cori Barwick of Hastings High School with “The Carnival that Pioneered the NICU”
Third: Mason Hinrichs of Sandy Creek Senior High School with “Gezira Irrigation Scheme”
Senior Individual Exhibit
First: Faith Schaaf of Hastings High School with “Dorothea Dix: A Pioneer for the Treatment of the Mentally Ill”
Second: Elizabeth Perry of Hastings High School with “Dwight Harken: Pioneer of Heart Surgery”
Third: Avery Lowther of Hastings High School with “Moon Cheese: Mankind’s Mission to Uncovering the Moon’s Mystique”
First: Kaitlyn Drake of Hastings High School with “The Making of a Nation: The Pioneering of the US Constitution”
Second: Kinlee Bruce of Hastings High School with “John Douglas: A Pioneer on the Frontier of FBI Investigations”
Third: Tripp Bracco of Sandy Creek Senior High School with “The Space Race”
