The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises May 13- 14.
The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries, 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from more than 250 Nebraska communities, including 33 in Tribland.
Jay Keasling, Philomathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Husker alumnus, delivered the undergraduate commencement address May 14 at Memorial Stadium.
Keasling, whose hometown is Harvard, also received an honorary doctor of science during the undergraduate ceremony.
Terry L. Fairfield, former president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, received the Nebraska Builder Award for exceptional service to the state and university.
Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony May 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sara Howard, policy adviser for First Five Nebraska and former state senator, spoke to the law graduates May 14 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
In addition, graduates from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to attend their ceremonies were celebrated. More than 20 returned to be recognized.
Following is a list of Tribland graduates by hometown, with their degrees noted.
Alexandria: Victoria Amber Sales, bachelor of science in animal science
Ayr: Emma Suzann Mays, bachelor of arts with highest distinction
Blue Hill: Alec Christian Eiseman, master of architectural engineering; Trenton Roy Karr, bachelor of science in agronomy; Grant R. Streff, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Bruning: Caden Jack Norder, bachelor of science in agribusiness
Campbell: Kassie L. Faimon, master of applied science
Carleton: Emilie Grace Schardt, bachelor of science in agribusiness with high
distinction
Clay Center: Margaret Elisabeth Rieckman, bachelor of arts with highest distinction
Davenport: Brett Douglas Holtzen, master of professional accountancy, Haley Michelle Pena Lopez, bachelor of science in agricultural education
Deshler: Braelyn Michelle Isernhagen, master of professional accountancy; Kayla M. Oakman, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction
Doniphan: Kendrick Charles Baxter, bachelor of science in agricultural engineering; Alyssa Marie Smith, master of arts; Christian G. Valverde, bachelor of science; Abby Rose Williams, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Exeter: Patrick Lee Murphy, bachelor of science in software engineering with highest distinction
Fairfield: Brianna N. Sorgen, bachelor of fine arts
Geneva: Kole Aaron Karcher, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Tanner Scot Nun, bachelor of science in agricultural education
Gilead: Jarod Thomas Hergott, bachelor of science in business administration
Giltner: Aubrianna Grace Leichty, bachelor of arts with distinction
Glenvil: Sarina Lynn Janssen, bachelor of science in agronomy
Grafton: Bailey Ulmer, bachelor of science in agricultural education
Harvard: Chandler John Stone, bachelor of science in business administration
Hastings: Caleb Robert Ackles, bachelor of science; Emma Mae Arthur, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with highest distinction; Jeffrey Joel Buescher, bachelor of science in applied science; Katelyn Irene Burke, bachelor of arts; Garrett Bradley Furrow, bachelor of arts; Amy Danielle Hauver, doctor of plant health; Allyson Johnson, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Jack Marcus Gust Keller, bachelor of science with high distinction; Thomas William Kerr, bachelor of science in business administration; Taylor Lee Kidwell, juris doctor; Blayne Glen Kile, bachelor of science in business administration; Alayna Noelle Kyle, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Nathan James Lancaster, bachelor of science in agricultural engineering; Kolby Jordan-Lynn Lintz, bachelor of arts; Christopher Trung Mai, bachelor of science in business administration; Cory Levi Meyer, bachelor of arts with high distinction; Ellie Marie Moncrief, bachelor of science in business administration with high distinction; Alexis L. Moss, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Johnathan Edward O’Keeffe Jr., bachelor of fine arts; William Allen Parker, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Angelica Vu Pham, bachelor of science in forensic science; Jayden Lynn Swayze, bachelor of science; Kristen Cathleen Valle, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Tai Phuoc Vo, bachelor of science; Garrett Alexander Warren, bachelor of science in animal science; Bryant Joseph Warrick, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction.
Hebron: Nicole Elizabeth French, bachelor of arts; Logan Drake Hellbusch, bachelor of science in software engineering; Dietric Alan Kenning, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Connor Dean Mumm, bachelor of arts
Inland: Eric Alan Johnson, bachelor of science
Juniata: William Michael Gallagher, bachelor of science in business administration; Brooke Alexandra Meyer, bachelor of science in business administration; Abby Marie Queen, bachelor of arts
Kenesaw: Alex Eugene Heier, bachelor of science in animal science and bachelor of science in grazing livestock systems
Lawrence: Mattee Janae Kucera, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Minden: Jacob Charles Kuehn, bachelor of science in agronomy; Janessa Lynn Madsen, bachelor of arts; Brayden Petersen, bachelor of science in agricultural economics
Nelson: Mackinley Thayer, bachelor of science in animal science
Nora: Daniel Wayne Petersen, bachelor of science in agricultural economics
Prosser: Natalie Nicole Hoffmann, juris doctor
Red Cloud: Dillon Bradley Burgess, master of science
Saronville: George William Herndon, bachelor of science in business administration
Shickley: John Carl Alfs, bachelor of science in animal science; Megan Elizabeth Grote, bachelor of science in business administration with high distinction
Superior: Shanna Lee Utecht, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Sutton: Samuel Cole Nuss, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Spencer John Sanko, bachelor of science in agribusiness
Trumbull: Josie Belle Samuelson, bachelor of science in animal science
