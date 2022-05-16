Four students from Tribland communities are among 46 who have been selected to enter the Rural Health Opportunities Program at Wayne State College in Wayne in fall 2022.
The newly selected area students are Sydney Escritt of Hebron, medicine; Megan Lukert of Hebron, pharmacy; Macey Peterworth of Sutton, pharmacy; and Emma Wray of Blue Hill, physician assistant.
RHOP is a cooperative program involving Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center designed to meet the health care needs of rural communities.
Students selected for the program come from rural Nebraska, know the unique needs of their community and are dedicated and passionate about their home state and its rural health care needs, Wayne State said in a news release.
Program benefits include a full-tuition scholarship to attend Wayne State and guaranteed admission to UNMC. Participants pursue their studies at the two institutions.
RHOP participating fields include dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy (new for fall 2022), pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.
