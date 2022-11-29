Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.