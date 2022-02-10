Four students from Tribland are among 24 young writers from across Nebraska who will be honored by Hastings College Feb. 23 as part of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program.
Hastings College is in its third year as an affiliate of the Scholastic Writing Awards program, one of the United States’ longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition programs for students in grades 7-12.
Area students being honored include:
— Ana Carson of Doniphan, poetry, Silver Key
— Anna Rogers of Hastings, short story, Silver Key
— Sam Rogers of Hastings, personal essay and memoir, Silver Key
— Benjamin VanDiest of Doniphan, journalism, Silver Key
“This was a very competitive year for the writing awards,” said Patricia Oman, associate professor English, director of the Hastings College Press and chair of the college’s Department of Languages and Literatures. “The quality of work also show in the awards, as we had more award recipients this year, and more Gold Key works, as well. We’re looking forward to recognizing the award recipients.”
Students from all 93 Nebraska counties age 13 and above are invited to submit original work in the various writing categories. Works then are judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students.
Student honors include Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention recognition. Honorees’ works will be published in “Best Nebraska Teen Writing 2022” by the Hastings College Press.
Nine students received Gold Key awards, and in some cases multiple Gold Key awards. Their work now will be sent on to the national competition where they will be judged by a panel of leading creative professionals.
The virtual awards ceremony on Feb. 23 will feature a keynote address by Marshall Highet, a writer and adjunct instructor in the Hastings College Department of Languages and Literatures. She has published “Spare Parts,” a young adult science fiction novel; “Hold Fast,” written with Bird Jones, a swashbuckling adventure based on historical facts; and her latest publication, “Blue-Eyed Slave,” also co-authored by Bird Jones.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program was established in 1923 and has drawn participation from millions of students,. Notable past honorees have included Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol.
