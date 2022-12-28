Liberty Bowl Football
Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime, but a failed on a 2-point conversion pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold, ending a four-and-a-half hour bowl marathon.

