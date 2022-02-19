OMAHA — The first sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament is in the books, and the reactions from competitors, coaches and fans could not have been more positive.
"I'm not going to lie, at first I was really scared and nervous, but it was actually just really exciting for me. I'm really glad I got the chance to be a part of this," said Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Patricia Arroyo.
By placing fourth in the tournament, Arroyo was one of two wrestlers to make Tribland history and capture a state medal at the inaugural tournament. The other just happened to be teammate Lily Gomez, who finished sixth.
Arroyo won three matches before dropping a 7-4 decision to Norfolk's Victoria Maxey.
"It's my sophomore year and I hope to definitely improve in my following years, but I am just happy to have made it this far this year," she said.
"Patty has been working really hard the whole season," said Warcats' coach Lacey Hild. "We've had some battles with COVID and that kind of stuff, but she fought her way past that and worked really hard. Her goal this whole time throughout the season was to get a medal at state, and she did that. She wasn't happy with fourth, but that will just give her some fire for next year."
As for Gomez, she racked up two wins in the tournament and lost a close 5-2 decision in the fifth-place match. Hild said Gomez had some tough girls in her bracket, but she battled until the end.
"The girls she battled against were tough, but Lily had a great season...She fought really hard for that sixth place, and there's nothing to be ashamed of," the coach said. "Her goal was to come to state and win a medal, and she accomplished that. She's a senior, so hopefully her goal for next year is to go on and wrestle in college. I think she really has the potential to do that."
Hild is happy with the way the first sanctioned season played out for the Warcats. She said it was a learning experience for everyone, including herself.
"The girls have taught me a lot," she said. "Before this, I was not a wrestling coach, so I've been learning with them and we've been growing together as a team."
The future looks bright for girls wrestling in the state of Nebraska. When Arroyo was asked what she hopes her future in the sport looked like, she had the perfect competitor's answer.
"I hope it looks like I'm standing a little higher on the medal stand," she said with a smile.
