Two organizations that minister to abused and abandoned children in the Hastings area are teaming up to present an Art and Craft Show Nov. 6 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 501 N. Burlington Ave.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a lineup of local vendors offering home-canned and home-baked items, clothing for women and children, artwork and crafted items, books, jewelry, home décor and more.
Proceeds will benefit Royal Family Kids Camp, a weeklong Christian camp that ministers to abused and neglected children ages 6-12; and Teen Reach Adventure Camp, which offers separate weekend camps for boys and girls age 12-16.
Items donated by the vendors will be raffled off throughout the day. Cinnamon rolls, pie and coffee will be served in the morning, and lunch will be served throughout the day.
For more information call Sandie Buhr, 402-984-7214, or Joni Schlitz, 308-380-7502.
