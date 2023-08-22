The opening gallery exhibition of the 2023-24 academic year is on display now through Sept. 16 in the west gallery of the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center (JDAC), 700 W. 12th St.
The exhibition, titled “Sourcing Our Surroundings,” features three Nebraska artists.
The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“Sourcing Our Surroundings” highlights Nebraska artists Kristine Allphin, Sammy Lynn and Jane Marie, who utilize natural resources in their work. It includes baskets, batik art, woven tapestries and stitchery pieces.
A reception for the exhibition is Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. in the JDAC.
