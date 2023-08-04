More than five dozen artisans are expected to bring their work to Libs Park here Sunday as part of the annual Art in the Park celebration — a feast for the senses of everyone involved.
Food trucks, live music, make-and-create opportunities, face painting, art demonstrations and a caricature artist will be among the other attractions at the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Kool-Aid Man is expected to make an appearance, as well.
As usual, Art in the Park is being coordinated by the Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The public is welcome, and admission is free.
Artwork ranging from welded metal sculptures to macramé items will be represented at this year’s event.
The make-and-create space for jewelry and wooden items will be provided by the Hastings Public Library.
Volunteers from the National Art Honor Society at Adams Central High School will offer the face painting. The caricature artist will draw festival-goers on a commission basis.
Food vendors this year will include Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Tropical Sno, Pig in a Bag, Special Scoops, Hangries, JP Kettle Corn and JP’s Nutty Bavarian, and Hit the Spot.
“Art in the Park is an amazing opportunity for people from Adams County and the surrounding communities to shop, support and purchase the talented work of our fellow community members and out-of-town vendors who are all creative artists,” said Anjanette Bonham, ACCVB executive director.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, enjoy the live entertainment, eat and browse the vendor tents while children visit the park playground nearby.
Short write-ups on the various artists and vendors are available on the “Art in the Park Hastings, Nebraska” Facebook page.
