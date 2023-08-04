More than five dozen artisans are expected to bring their work to Libs Park here Sunday as part of the annual Art in the Park celebration — a feast for the senses of everyone involved.

Food trucks, live music, make-and-create opportunities, face painting, art demonstrations and a caricature artist will be among the other attractions at the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Kool-Aid Man is expected to make an appearance, as well.

