Ford introduced a new Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show this week, it seems like an ideal time to look back at Pony Cars of the past. Saddle up; it's time to look back at the car that still captures the imagination of the world's automotive enthusiasts.
1964-66
A "good-looking, compact youth automobile" with a 108-inch wheelbase, a 2,500-pound curb weight, and a $2,500 price tag was what Ford Division Chief Lee Iacocca was after. On April 17, 1964, the Mustang made its premiere as a coupe or convertible.
The good: Ford sold 22,000 Mustangs on the first day. By 1966, it had sold a million.
The bad: Underneath, it was a modified Falcon.
The odd: In March 1966, a '66 Mustang was parked on the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building.
Did you know? The name Cougar was considered, and eventually used for Mercury's version of the Mustang.
1967-70
For 1967, the Mustang grew 2 inches longer and 2.7 inches wider and powered by potent big-block V-8 engines. It's joined by its tonier sibling, the Mercury Cougar.
The good: Horsepower grew to 375 ponies by 1970.
The bad: A new Grande model featured a vinyl roof — a sign of things to come.
The odd: Road & Track magazine considered the car "chunky" and "old-fashioned."
Did you know? The Mustang's success led to Lee Iacocca's promotion to Ford's executive vice president of North American operations.
1971-73
The final Mustang constructed on a Falcon platform, the revamped 1971 model is the largest Mustang ever. Two inches longer, three inches wider, and 400 pounds heavier than before, requiring every bit of its 370 horsepower, 429 cubic-inch (7.0 liter) V-8 engine.
The good: Despite its girth, high performance persists.
The bad: Shelby models are discontinued, and the 429 engine disappears after 1971.
The odd: In 1972, 52 red, white and blue "Olympic Sprint" convertibles are produced for the annual Washington, D.C., cherry blossom parade.
Did you know? The 1971 Mustang was developed under former GM executive Bunkie Knudsen, whose place as president of Ford Iacocca took.
1974-78
Using the Pinto platform to save weight, the Mustang loses 19 inches in length and 490 pounds in weight. Both a 97-horsepower, 2.8-liter V-6 and an 83-horsepower, 2.3-liter four-cylinder are offered. Truly a horse of a different color, it's named the Mustang II
The good: Sales tripled; nearly 386,000 are sold in 1974.
The bad: A convertible is not available.
The odd: This slow horse is named Motor Trend's 1974 "Car of the Year."
Did you know? The only model year without a V-8 engine, 1975 saw the return of a 5.0-liter V-8 with 122 horsepower.
1979-93
A European-influenced pony car romped into showrooms for 1979 in hatchback and notchback coupe. Built on the Fox platform, which underpins the Ford Fairmont, horsepower jumps from 140 in 1979 to 230 in 1993. Four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines are offered.
The good: Performance returns with the 1982 GT. A convertible returns in 1983.
The bad: Despite rising performance, the car receives few major changes.
The odd: Ford consider replacing the Mustang in 1988 with the Mazda-built MX-6.
Did you know? In 1979, the Mustang offered its first optional turbocharged engine.
1994-2004
A retro-inspired Mustang arrives like a breath of fresh air for the car's 30th anniversary as a coupe and convertible. It's followed by a design refresh for 1999. Horsepower rises from 240 in 1994 to 390 10 years later.
The good: The four-cylinder engine is dropped as the V-8's power increases to 390 by 2004.
The bad: It's still built on the aging Fox platform.
The odd: The 2001 Bullitt Mustang recalls the car the Steve McQueen drove in the movie of the same name more than three decades earlier.
Did you know? In the 1997 Trans Am racing series, Tommy Kendall, driving a Mustang Cobra, set a record by winning 11 straight races on route to the championship.
2005-09
For the first time, the Mustang received its own platform, and a more refined rendition of its '60s-era style. A 210-horsepower V-6 or a 300-horsepower V-8 powers the coupe or convertible.
The good: The Shelby GT500 returns for 2007 with a 500-horsepower, 5.4-liter V-8.
The bad: No independent rear suspension, which, some claim, affects handling.
The odd: Its rising sales convince Chevrolet and Dodge to revive the Camaro and Challenger.
Did you know? It proves so popular, by March 2005, nearly one of every two sports cars sold in the United States are Mustangs.
2010-2014
Facing increased competition, Ford revises its prized steed with an independent rear suspension, and revives its trademark its sequential rear-turn signals. A 210-horsepower V-6 and 315-horsepower V-8 power the car.
The good: The Shelby GT500 returns with 540 horsepower.
The bad: The Mustang battles the new Camaro with its 305-horsepower V-6 and 420-horsepower V-8.
Did you know? Mustang prices start at $20,995.
2015-2023
Continuing a trend, the newest Pony Car still channels its heritage styling cues, but adds new ones, such as the coupe's double bubble roof. Power comes from a carryover 3.7-liter V-6 with 305 horsepower, an EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 310 horsepower, and a 5.0-liter V-8 making 435 horsepower
The good: It's the first Mustang to get adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.
The bad: It's affected by 9 recalls.
The odd: It's the first Mustang to be sold worldwide, including right-hand-drive models.
Did you know? There are 14 different Mustang models currently being offered.
2024
A cutting-edge Pony Car arrives, with a revised look as designers pay closer attention to its interior. Power comes courtesy of a 300-horsepower 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 500-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8.
The good: There's a new muscle car on the block, and it's not a hybrid.
The bad: There's a new muscle car on the block and it's not a hybrid.
The odd: The new Remote Rev enables revving the car's engine remotely using the key fob.
Did you know? Its instrument panel features two large customizable digital displays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.