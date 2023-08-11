Hawaii Fires Survivor Stories

This Aug. 8 photo Cindy Curler and her husband Bob Curler posing at their wedding at the Wailea Beach Resort in Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii. The Pittsburgh couple were unable to get back to their Lahaina hotel on their wedding night as wildfires swallowed the town. Their driver was forced to take them to the garage where he parks his limousine.

 Courtesy of Cindy Curler via AP

An immigrant cook building a new life. A widow preparing to say goodbye. A couple taking their wedding vows.

All were caught in the crossfire, forced to flee as flames swallowed parts of Maui, that drop in the Pacific where roads wind past waterfalls, turtles glide through gem-blue waters and a volcano towers overhead.

0
0
0
0
0