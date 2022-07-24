APTOPIX Heat Wave Yankees Orioles Baseball
Baltimore Orioles head trainer Brian Ebel (left) helps home plate umpire Scott Barry get relief with a wet towel around his head after the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the New York Yankees, Sunday in Baltimore. The Yankees won 5-0.

 Nick Wass/AP

PROMISED LAND, Pa. — It’s not exactly flowing with milk and honey — just ask the area’s struggling black bears — but Promised Land offered respite Sunday for city folks in the Northeast trying to escape a nearly weeklong hot spell that only threatened to intensify.

Those with the resources fled to pools, beaches and higher elevations like Promised Land State Park, at 1,800 feet in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and a drive of about 2 1/2 hours from New York City and Philadelphia.

