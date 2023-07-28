Trudy Rubin
Mbr

ODESA, Ukraine — In case anyone still has doubts that Vladimir Putin is a terrorist, consider what he did to this iconic port city over the past week.

It was not enough that he pulled out of the U.N.-brokered deal by which Russia had partly lifted a blockade that stopped desperately needed Ukrainian grain from leaving Odesa’s port. The Kremlin is demanding a lifting of key banking sanctions as the price for renewing the deal.

0
0
0
0
0