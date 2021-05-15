Believe it or not, high school graduation season not only has arrived, but already is winding down in Tribland.
With the way the calendar falls this year, commencement-related activities in our region, which normally play out over the first three weekends in May, have been compressed into two weekends. (The first weekend of the month was May 1-2, a little early for graduation). So the action has been fast and furious — and by the time graduates of Hastings High School walk out the doors on Sunday afternoon following the last of the ceremonies, brand-new high school alumni areawide will be turning their eyes to new horizons.
The school rituals of spring — high school and college graduations, awards banquets, final concerts, promotions from elementary school and middle school — are great milestones in the lives of students, families, the schools themselves, and entire communities. They are the treasures of this season.
Rich in history and infused with their own unique traditions, these events at their best link generations and eras and reinforce the bonds of identity, pride and loyalty that give life added meaning. They mark the passage of years and help keep communities knit tightly with the sturdy thread of memory and shared experience.
Joyful yet often bittersweet, these poignant gatherings make for a hectic but lovely time of year when we celebrate our successes, embrace our aspirations, and reflect on how we have reached this point in our lives, individually and collectively. They are all about endings, beginnings, and the roads that lie ahead.
For me personally, graduation time (sometimes known as baked-beans-and-potato-salad season) is a yearly invitation to think back on my own experience as a teenage farm boy, growing up in a rural community and taking on all kinds of school activities in addition to academic work. I didn’t join every available group or team, but I signed up for plenty — and my plate was heaping full. I’m sure many of you can relate to that, especially if you attended a small school where your participation was not merely welcome, but needed.
I certainly pushed the limits of my time, attention and energy back then; at moments I was aware that I was “burning the candle at both ends,” and maybe was not doing full justice to myself or to every commitment in my life. But, like so many of my friends, I drew on the reserve of energy and passion that come with youth and just kept plowing ahead.
Then, one beautiful Sunday evening in May 1989, it was all over — and that certainly was a strange feeling.
Anyone who finds my story familiar may agree that this graduation weekend is a perfect time to share the following news:
For the first time ever, the Nebraska School Activities Association this year has released a list of students in grades 9-12 from NSAA member schools across the state who have participated in at least three sports or other activities sanctioned by the association.
In addition to its lineup of fall, winter and spring sports (cross country, football, softball, golf, tennis, volleyball, basketball, bowling, swimming and diving, wrestling, baseball, soccer, and track and field), NSAA activities include debate, journalism, music, play production, speech and Unified Sports.
According to the association, the list of 15,358 winners of the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award for 2020-21 was compiled strictly through records submitted by member schools. This new recognition is sponsored by the Nebraska State College System.
We’re running the list of honorees from our Tribland schools today, as a way of raising up the hard work and pursuit of excellence so many of our young people embrace every day.
Let me be clear about this: To my mind, it is not necessary for any student to be carrying at least three NSAA activities in one year to have a robust, full and praiseworthy extracurricular experience. Plenty of students may be involved in only a single one of these activities and still be working their tails off through practice, training and other preparation that continues in some way, shape or form year-round.
Furthermore, the NSAA lineup is nowhere near the final word in listing the ways students represent their schools, challenge themselves and serve their communities.
Groups like FFA, FBLA, FCCLA and DECA immediately come to mind. So do student council and class government; church groups; faith-based student organizations like FCA and Youth for Christ; Scouting groups; 4-H; youth chapters of civic service organizations like Rotary and Kiwanis; music activities outside the scope of NSAA; community theater; part-time and volunteer jobs; and a list of other opportunities too lengthy and varied to complete here.
The point of all this, though, is that so many of our young people work so hard when they are teenagers and even pre-teens. They do it for themselves, but they also do it to represent their families, schools and communities; to make the rest of us proud; to give back; and to uphold the community values and traditions they have learned from their elders.
Today, on behalf of the Hastings Tribune and the many communities we serve, I say to all of these young people, and especially those now graduating:
We appreciate all you do and have done.
We honor your effort, your perseverance and your self-discipline, season after season and year after year.
Congratulations on all you have accomplished, and best wishes for all the adventures and achievements yet to come.
Thanks for the memories!
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
