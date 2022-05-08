Saturday, May 14
Pull everything together and address any confusion and uncertainty that could stop you from reaching your goals. Embrace change and find a way to turn a negative into a positive. Trust in your ability to get things done and refuse to let anyone meddle or mislead you. Offer a broad outline, but pay attention to detail when presenting and promoting your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't worry if you meet with opposition. A debate will offer insight into how others think and what they can do. Choose your words wisely and offer something hard to resist; you'll gain support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do the work yourself to avoid disappointment. A well-organized schedule will deter others from interfering with your plans. Keep moving and doing what you do best, and everything else will fall into place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll get plenty of attention if you let your creative imagination take the reins. Keep your plans simple and affordable, and everything will unfold smoothly. Don't dismiss an expert's input.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Explore new possibilities and help a cause or someone in need. Look for a way to get things done without getting into an emotional battle. Listen to concerns and complaints and offer fair solutions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to the people you care about most. A kind gesture will pave the way to unexpected support and hands-on help. Your actions will significantly influence what transpires.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't hold back. Put your talents to work for you. You'll stand out at a social event and gather information about others that will help you make a personal decision. Romance will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An emotional matter will surface if you get together with a friend, relative or loved one. Listen and choose your words wisely. Keep the peace. Stubbornness may prove to be a virtue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone will use emotional tactics to push you into something questionable. Be strong and willing to say no. Put your time and energy into self- and home improvements. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Go about your business and do things your way. If you don't make a fuss, you'll avoid interference. Don't put your health or your reputation at risk. Take care of unfinished business.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go over your investments, assets and liabilities. It's important to know where you stand before you make a move or go along with a change someone wants to make. Protect against loss.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Go over personal documents, confirm due dates and leave nothing to chance. Once you know where you stand financially and legally, you will recognize what you need to do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Assess your current personal and professional situations, and you'll come up with a great idea. A change of pace, lifestyle or routine will help you get your priorities straight.
Sunday, May 15
Take charge and control situations that can affect your professional or personal life. Protect against interference and being put in a compromising position. Have a plan ready to counter anyone trying to dictate or sway your opinion. Be resourceful and passionate about what you want and need to be healthy and happy. Do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pampering yourself or spending time with a loved one will help put things in perspective and give you insight into what matters most. Follow your heart and don't give up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emphasize what you want to accomplish, and you'll receive input and help. Reach out to people with skills you can use to help you reach your objective. Don't make a spontaneous contribution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mix business with pleasure. Get together with people who share your concerns, interests and ambition. Call experts to help you sort through any particulars and shed light on your project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Self-improvement projects will encourage you to trust and believe in yourself. Don't worry about what others do; follow your heart and do what's best for you. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll pick up valuable information if you attend an event or get together with informative friends or relatives. A unique partnership looks inviting, and a personal change will be rewarding.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discipline will pay off when a challenge comes your way. Don't hesitate to make last-minute changes if they will help you position yourself for success. A personal pick-me-up will fetch compliments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't limit what you can do because someone else is hostile or uncompromising. Plan your day according to what makes you happy and you'll discover you have even more options than you thought.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Fix up your surroundings, but do the work yourself. Don't go into debt or let extravagance take control. Sticking to a budget will ease stress. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Divide responsibilities appropriately, and you will get things done in record time. Call on those you know you can count on and reward them handsomely. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think before agreeing to an offer. A bargain isn't worth it if you don't need what someone offers. Use your intelligence and finesse to weed out what isn't necessary. Protect your rights.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Go over every detail and put together a plan that suits your budget and time constraints. Organization and relying on your instincts will lead to success. Think big, but budget wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be suspicious of people who keep changing their minds. Make decisions that will help you press forward and reach out to people who can help stabilize your life and enhance your prospects.
