People Martha Stewart
Buy Now

Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. At 81, Stewart isn't slowing down and some might say she's heating up as one of Sports Illustrated's 2023 cover models. In an Instagram post May 15, the businesswoman and media personality wrote she hopes the cover inspires people “to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in.”

 Evan Agostini/Invision

The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models. And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special. At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition. In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things” no matter what age. The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader.

0
0
0
0
0