At St. Cecilia Middle School and High School, the need to adapt and be flexible in this school year has come as no surprise to anyone.

After all, the school’s campus in central Hastings has been a construction zone since classes let out for the summer in May 2022. That means crowded hallways, hectic passing periods, cramped office spaces, and in some cases walking more than a full block outdoors to teach or attend a class.

0
0
0
0
0