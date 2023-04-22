ATLANTA — Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, was shot to death in Atlanta this week, her sister said.

Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the 35-year-old transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams, appears to have been shot Wednesday after leaving an apartment complex west of downtown Atlanta. Her body was found on a sidewalk adjoining a strip mall across a busy street.

