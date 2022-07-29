RED CLOUD — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will conduct a weeklong residency at the Red Cloud Opera House here Aug. 1-6, preparing for public performances of “The Jungle Book” on the weekend.
Two professional actor-directors from MCT will work with a local cast and crew of youngsters to prepare the hourlong production. Performances are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6.
Auditions are 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Opera House, 413 N. Webster St. No preparation is necessary.
Casting decisions will be made immediately. Assistant directors also will be selected. Rehearsals run Monday through Friday.
About 50-60 roles are available for children and youths from kindergarten to 12th grade. Most cast members will rehearse about 4 ½ hours per day, Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.