RED CLOUD — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will conduct a weeklong residency at the Red Cloud Opera House here Aug. 1-6, preparing for public performances of “The Jungle Book” on the weekend.

Two professional actor-directors from MCT will work with a local cast and crew of youngsters to prepare the hourlong production. Performances are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6.

