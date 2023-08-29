Hastings
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave. For more information, call 402-461-2346.
Hastings
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, 5:15, 6:30 (women’s group) and 8 p.m., 521 S. St. Joseph Ave.; noon, 835 S. Burlington Ave. No. 114.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., 401 N. Lincoln Ave.
Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church east door, 614 N. Hastings Ave.
Autism Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Mary Lanning Medical Services Building, Classroom D.
