KENESAW — An award-winning children’s book author and illustrator visited Kenesaw Public School for a special presentation on Friday morning.
Javaka Steptoe of Brooklyn, New York, talked with the school’s fourth-, fifth and sixth-grade students, as well as art students from the high school.
Steptoe won the 2017 Caldecott Medal for his picture book biography “Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.” The book also won other honors, including the 2017 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award.
His debut picture book, “In Daddy’s Arms I Am Tall: African Americans Celebrating Fathers,” earned him a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award, in addition to a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Literature Work at the 1998 NAACP Image Awards.
Since that time, Steptoe has illustrated and/or written more than a dozen books for youth readers, collaborating with some of the top names in the business.
Steptoe shared his background as an author/illustrator and his creative process for “Radiant Child” with students during his presentation.
He became interested in becoming an artist as a boy.
“I grew up watching my father create children’s books,” he said. “My mother was an illustrator. I learned a lot from them. I couldn’t even tell you when I first started drawing, but I’ve been drawing or creating all my life.”
Despite being born to artistic parents, Steptoe said he had to start with the basics as he learned to draw.
He started with basic scribbles, moved into straighter lines and more defined shapes. Once he had the basics down, he started honing his skills to increase the range of items and people he could draw. As a child, he found himself at the library reading anatomy books to learn more.
When searching for a career, he encouraged the students to seek professions that they enjoy. He said skills can be obtained through practice, but there has to be a desire to learn.
“It has to be something that brings joy to your heart,” he said. “You want to be curious and excited about what you’re doing.”
Steptoe also shared his creative process for “Radiant Child.”
He became inspired to pursue the book after studying one of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s paintings and realizing the depth of his art. The picture book biography shares the influence Basquiat’s family had on his life and his pursuit of a dream to become a famous artist from drawing on scraps of paper on the apartment floor to painting on buildings and other items.
“If it was there, he would paint on it,” Steptoe said.
For the illustrations in the book, Steptoe painted on pieces of wood and fitted them together in a collage to share important aspects of Basquiat’s history. He chose wood as one of the substances Basquiat would paint on himself.
Steptoe ended up in Kenesaw as one of the artists and illustrators attending the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward.
The traditional children’s days on campus were canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, but organizers arranged to have the presenters visit area schools that had signed up to attend the annual event.
Johnna Burr, librarian and media specialist at Kenesaw, said she normally takes a group of six students to the festival, chosen from the highest point earners of an accelerated reading program.
The six students received the T-shirts they would have received at the festival and came in Friday morning for a special breakfast in the library.
Burr said students at the school have studied Steptoe’s work during the last couple weeks in preparation for the visit. Students made a collage of their own in the hallway as tribute to the author.
Though the students were disappointed about not being able to travel to Seward, the visit and breakfast eased their minds.
“It’s a unique experience for the students to have an author/illustrator from New York come visit,” Burr said. “It’s more of a personal touch.”
After visiting with Kenesaw students on Friday, Steptoe traveled to Christ Lutheran School near Prosser to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.