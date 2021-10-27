TRUMBULL — Authorities are seeking help from the public on behalf of a 16-year-old Trumbull girl whose family reported her missing on Wednesday.
Keomi L. Oleana reportedly left home with unknown individuals early Wednesday, Clay County Emergency Management announced in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. She was not at home at 6 a.m. when it was time for her to get ready for school.
According to the news release, the girl’s family is concerned for her welfare because she has been in contact with unknown men in the region and having “very candid” discussions on social media. The family suspects one of those contacts helped arrange for her to leave home.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a missing-persons investigation to help locate Oleana. The investigation has found that all the men who have been in contact with Oleana through the U Date app were in Seward, Hall, Adams and Buffalo counties.
Oleana’s family is asking for the public’s help in finding her. Anyone with a legitimate tip can call 911, and local authorities will follow up in whatever community she may be in now.
Oleana is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 235 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.