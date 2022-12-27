ENTER-MOVIE-BESTOFYEAR-1-MCT
Buy Now

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Monica Barbaro as "Phoenix" and Glen Powell as "Hangman" in "Top Gun: Maverick." 

 Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via TNS

Long-awaited sequels brought plenty of action to the big screen in 2022.

Several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises delivered follow-up films worthy of the hype, with Tom Cruise taking flight again in “Top Gun: Maverick” and James Cameron transporting audiences back to Pandora with “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

0
0
0
0
0