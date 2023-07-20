Barbie Marketing Mania
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's in New York July 20.

 Richard Drew/AP

NEW YORK — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about "Barbie-fying" your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that's too low-brow, perhaps you'd be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150.

Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of "Barbie" movie marketing.

