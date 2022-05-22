OMAHA — After struggling to find his technique in the shot put on May 20, Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin was hoping to redeem himself, in his mind, with a strong showing in the discus on May 21 at the Class C state track and field meet.
The cooler temperatures and brisk breeze set Baldwin up for the success he was after.
Baldwin’s bronze medal in the shot put kept him from defending his state championship in the event a year ago, but the Sutton junior would not be denied a second straight gold medal in the discus.
Baldwin cruised past the competition with an impressive performance, throwing for a mark of 179 feet, which was the third best throw of any competitor in any class of this year’s state competitions. Needless to say, capturing back-to-back discus titles was the right way for Baldwin to redeem himself.
“I’m happy with 179, but I was looking for 180. One more foot would have been nice, but I’ll take it,” Baldwin said with a smile. “I didn’t have the best day (Friday), but that’s alright. It was nice to come back and win discus after getting third in shot. I’m happy with that.”
Each of Baldwin’s first three throws were further than anyone else in the Class C field marked on Saturday, with all three being further than 171 feet.
“It feels good to be consistent around 170, which is a good mark — 170 is good, but I was kind of hoping for the 180,” he said. “It was perfect weather. You could have asked for, like, 10 more degrees, but the wind was amazing. The slight headwind gives the discus so much lift, it’s awesome.”
Having won the event last year, Baldwin knew there was going to be additional pressure to perform well. But he did his best not to let that dwell in his mind. Throwing for 172 feet on the first throw of the day and then popping a 179 on the second will definitely help relieve some pressure for any discus thrower.
“I felt like there was a huge target on my back all year, but at least I was able to come out here and throw well. I’m happy with that,” he said. “There are always nerves going into state; it’s the biggest meet of the year. But it’s best to just relax, otherwise you tense up and it doesn’t go as far as you hope. Relaxing is the best way to throw far.”
BDS’ Hudson grateful to repeat as shot put champ
There was a point during the last half of the season that JessaLynn Hudson did not know if it was going to be possible to defend her Class D state championship in the shot put.
After suffering an ankle injury during the basketball season, she re-injured the same ankle at a track meet this spring, casting a shadow of doubt over the possibility of a second straight gold medal.
“Honestly, I wanted to think I could come back (for state), but there is always that thought in the back of your head that you might not,” she said.
Thankfully, rest and hard work got the ankle ready to perform at a level that qualified her for the state meet in Omaha. That work and dedication was rewarded on May 21, when she took home the gold medal in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 4 inches.
“It’s very special. I didn’t think I was going to be here about three or four weeks ago... but here I am. It’s just crazy,” Hudson said. “I’m here now, so I’m so thankful for that.”
Dramatic finish
The pressure was certainly on Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd as he readied himself for his third attempt in the long jump on May 21. The senior was competing in the final event of his prep track and field career, and he had scratched on his first two jumps.
“Going into the last jump, I admit I was a little nervous,” Sadd said. “But I was more excited to see what I could do if I could actually get one on the board.”
Fortunately for the Cardinal, he was able to mark on his last attempt, and the jump not only got him into the finals, but it propelled him into a bronze medal to cap his career. He finished with a distance of 21 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
“Coming in from districts, I had only jumped 20-5 at districts and it wasn’t looking too well from there. But then I finally got that jump on the last attempt in prelims, and it was a total mood change for me. It was awesome,” he said. “I was just hoping to place fourth, fifth or sixth, which would have been great. Getting third, it makes my day.”
Sadd has committed to compete for Concordia’s track and field team at the collegiate level. While he’ll cherish and miss his time at D-T, he’s ready to see what he can do as a Bulldog.
“It makes me kind of sad that my career is over, but it makes me excited to think about what I have coming up next at Concordia,” Sadd said.
STC proud of the effort
St. Cecilia admittedly expected to come back from Omaha with more medals from the state meet, but both programs are proud of the gritty effort they displayed.
“Overall, I feel like we put our best effort out there that we could,” said girls head coach Trevor Albers. “We came home with a few less medals than we expected but we still got some medals and did well.”
The Hawkettes had aspirations of being near the top of the team standings, but St. Cecilia finished in eighth place with 21 points. Five of those points came from Shaye Butler, who placed fourth in the shot put. Her first throw in the finals proved to be her best, as it sailed 39 feet, 4 1/4 inches. She bettered her place on the podium from last year, when she finished fifth.
STC’s remaining 16 points came from events on Friday — the 3,200 relay and the 3,200-meter run, in which Alayna Vargas placed second. Vargas competed in the 800 and the 1,600, but she was limping off the track after the 800 and then was helped off the track in the 1,600 to finish her day.
“She was pretty sore going out before the mile. She said she’s got one more in her and gave it her all,” Albers said.
As for the STC boys, Jenson Anderson took seventh place in the 100-meter dash, and the 400 relay team grabbed the final medal in the event, placing eighth.
“I’m pretty pleased with our boys team this year, the progress they’ve made and where they’ve come from and some of the things they’ve had to overcome,” said boys head coach Clint Head. “That 4x800 team ran fantastic; we kind of got pinned on the first leg, but those kids ran really, really well.
“Then Jenson Anderson getting seventh in the 100 and our 4x100 team sneaking in and getting a medal — they were the last wild card team to get in and they end up getting a medal. That’s pretty cool.
“Carson Kudlacek also PR’d and got himself a medal. We went home with quite a few medals that we were on the bubble with on whether we’d get one or not...I’m pretty happy with our performance overall.”
Superior boasts memorable performances
The Superior boys and girls track and field teams knew that this could be a special year in Omaha. The two teams qualified more athletes for the state meet at Omaha Burke than any year in recent memory, and those athletes did not disappoint.
The Wildcats brought home a third-place finish in the girls competition and a top 10 finish in the boys, placing eighth.
Superior had many great individual efforts, but the team success was at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
“We have a great group of guys and girls up here,” said Superior senior Dane Miller. “I was very happy with leaving the legacy of qualifying the most kids for state for our team in a long time. We just work well together and our coaches are great, and it’s always nice to leave with some hardware.”
“It’s so fun to bring a lot of people here and have a lot of people share that experience,” said Ella Gardner, who shined in her second trip to state.
“I came last year and I thought it was super cool, and just having more people here this year has just made the experience so much better.”
Gardner highlighted the girls third-place result in the team standings, as she racked up 36 of the Wildcats’ 49 points. She won gold in the long jump and the triple jump — setting a personal record — and also took home silver in the 100- and 200-meter dash events.
Blue Devils cap special year
Kenesaw’s Eli Jensen believed in his abilities, and that confidence elevated his performance to the top of the podium. The Blue Devils’ senior earned the gold medal in the discus on May 21, helping vault Kenesaw into the top five of the boys team standings.
Kenesaw finished fifth with 37 points.
Jensen relieved all pressure by getting his longest throw — 160 feet, 5 inches — out of the way on his first attempt. Anything that happened after that was just gravy.
On the girls side, Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher recorded a distance of 34 feet, 6 1/4 inches in the triple jump. The mark was good enough to place her in fifth. Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka placed seventh in the event.
Performing on the grandest stage
Silver Lake’s Georgi tenBensel has been coming to the state meet in Omaha for as long as she can remember. But this year, she made the trek to Burke Stadium as a competitor, and the environment was as glorious as she imagined it to be.
“On (May 19) when we showed up I was at the top of the stands and there was nobody here, I was just like, ‘Wow, this place is huge,’ “ tenBensel said. “I was always here with my mom being a track coach — I’ve been here pretty much half my life not competing, but now that I’m competing it was huge. Coming down here on the field for the first time was huge, too.”
When it came time to compete, tenBensel was all business. She took third in the 300 hurdles to leave Omaha with a bronze medal.
“I got up and threw it, and my winning throw was my first one,” Jensen said. “Then, I threw it again and went further, but I just barely scratched it. I was really happy with those throws, and it was awesome to win gold.
“I was going in hoping to at least throw a 156. I obviously did that, and I was just having fun after that.”
Jensen’s toss also broke the school record, which left him plenty satisfied with the way he ended his Blue Devils career.
Teammate Tyson Denkert also ended his prep track and field career, racking up three medals on Saturday.
Denkert brought home bronze medals from the 300 hurdles and the long jump. He said he was happy to shine with some of the top athletes in the state on the biggest stage.
“It’s the best of the best here on championship Saturday,” he said. “I knew I would have to either PR or run close to it and just race my heart out... I’m happy with my third-place finish.”
Denkert was also proud of his teammates for their efforts to get Kenesaw into fifth place.
“It shows our heart, through our individual events,” he said. “We do our best in all of our events, and it’s shown these past two days.”
Kenesaw’s Trey Kennedy ran the 100-meter dash in 11.40 seconds to place fifth, and the Blue Devils’ 400 relay team placed sixth with a time of 45.90 seconds.
