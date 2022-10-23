Barbara Ann Gray

BARBARA ANN YOST GRAY was born July 28, 1942, in Hastings, NE, to Jeannette Murra Yost and Lloyd Yost and died October 22, 2022, in Lincoln, NE, from Alzheimer's disease.

She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Darlene Yost Wolfe and Jean Yost Ahlin, and by her husband, Donald CJ Gray, Jr., who cared for her at home until his death in 2021.