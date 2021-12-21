For 27 years the Barn has been a staple for the Hastings community and now Kara Parde will be continuing it under new ownership.
Parde has been a long time vendor at the Barn Festival. She has her own jewelry business, KD’s Designs, in Lincoln, that she wasn’t expecting to start.
It all started 16 years ago when her daughter was in sixth grade and tried out for the Lincoln Community Playhouse’s production of Annie.
Parde recognized that the Playhouse was in pretty bad financial condition, so she started brainstorming ideas.
“We were gonna have 12 performances of the show, so what can we do at intermission to sell for the families to help support the playhouse? We came up with some Annie jewelry or Annie bracelets,” Parde explained.
Each of the bracelets were made with memory wire and spelled out either Annie or the other orphan girl's names.
Parde had never made jewelry before this but she and her daughter got creative and brought the girls and their moms in to help and ended up selling a few thousand dollars worth of bracelets at the shows.
Once the show was over Parde had enjoyed the experie
nce so much she continued to make jewelry. “That’s how KD’s Designs got started. I’m the K and my daughter Danielle is the D,” Parde said.
Now she’s also taken on running the Barn.
Marla and Brian Anders started it, but after Brian passed away Marla began seriously considering stepping away from it.
Then in September Parde made the decision to buy it from her.
“With us being a big vendor here for years so it just made sense,” Parde stated.
They just closed on property in October but Parde has been working with Marla since September during the Barn Festival.
“We worked together in the September show so I could kind of learn the ropes directly from her; seeing it from the promoter side of things. We worked really well together,” Parde explained.
Parde has plenty of new things in the works for the Barn. She’s of course going to continue the festival held in May and September, but “beyond that they have opened a year round store in the show barn on the west side of the road.”
It’s open seven days a week up until Christmas and then after it’s open Wednesday through Sunday.
“It’s somewhere people can come any day of the week to shop a little bit and shop in a nice peace and quiet atmosphere as opposed to the festival when there's a crazy amount of people,” Parde said.
“My husband and I grew up in small towns, but we’ve lived in Lincoln since we graduated from college. Lincoln is great but just being back here this little bit of time we’ve already felt the difference,” Parde explained.
Purchasing the Barn has been like coming home for Parde.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.