BRUNING — Death. Taxes. And Bruning-Davenport/Shickley reloading eavery season instead of rebuilding. Year after year it seems the Eagles make a deep run in the playoffs, then graduate a big senior class, and then do it all again.
Coming off its state championship in 2020, BDS graduated nine seniors, most of which had huge impacts on the team’s success throughout the season. But the Eagles have made a habit of bringing back a solid core of players with experience and surrounding it with talented players that have learned from some of the state’s best.
The Eagles — who have won three state championships in six years and have been to the finals four times during that span — will bring back Easton Weber and Tyler Grote, both of which made plays in the Championship victory last season. Weber carried the ball 11 times for 69 yards and added three catches for 21 yards. One of Weber’s rush attempts went 30 yards for BDS’ first score of the game.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley has qualified for the state tournament 11 consecutive seasons. There’s only been one season (2018) in which the Eagles did not record a playoff victory.
The Eagles will kick off their title defense with a road game at Diller-Odell on Aug. 27. BDS will then host Johnson-Brock in its home opener on Sept. 3. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will be at home for premier matchups with fellow Tribland teams Kenesaw (Oct. 1) and Lawrence-Nelson (Oct. 15).
