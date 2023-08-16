SHICKLEY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley looked prime to advance back to the state semifinals, in search of its fifth championship appearance in nine years. But injuries to the Eagles top offensive threats brought BDS' season to a halt, when Central Valley handed the Eagles their first loss of the year in the quarterfinals.
One of those injured players was Easton Weber, who was named All-Tribland Player of the Year after rushing for 1,808 yards and 25 touchdowns.
"We have a decent core to build around, but replacing Easton Weber will be very hard," said co-head coach Mark Rotter, who has built quite a dynasty at BDS along with fellow head coach Chris Ardissono, boasting a record of 211-33 with the team.
Part of that core Rotter mentioned was the other player that suffered a crucial injury in the quarterfinals against Central Valley: Jaron Norder. Going into his senior year, Norder will be a key cog in the Eagles' offense. Last season, he rushed for 600 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also throwing for a TD once every three completions — he was 40-for-67 for 600 yards (15 yards per completion) and 13 scores.
Rotter said Norder is extremely efficient in the passing game and rarely throws the ball to the other team. But, according to the coach, the Eagles' ball carriers need to do a better job at taking care of the rock, as fumbles proved to be costly last year, especially in the quarterfinals.
Finding someone — or multiple someones — to fill the void left by Weber's graduation will be tough, but whoever is toting the rock for BDS will have an experienced line in front of them. Senior Tanner Bolte (6 feet, 245 pounds) and juniors Eli Weber (6-2, 200) and Jacob Beavers (6-0, 185) will be anchors on the offensive line — with Beavers filling the tight end position. Those three will also be key players on the BDS defense.
Eli Weber led the team with 131 tackles from the defensive end spot, while Bolte added 91 tackles on the other side of the line. Beavers racked up 96 tackles and will again lead the linebacking corps. Seth Stengel brings experience to the secondary, where he totaled 66 tackles.
Carson Loos, a 5-10, 155-pound junior, looks to be a potential candidate for a leader in the backfield. Senior Jay Kempf will hope to add strength to the secondary on defense, while junior Kesston Dickson will ad size to the offensive and defensive lines, coming in at 6-4, 250.
BDS will open the season on the road against High Plains on Friday. Its first home game will be against Superior the following week. Seven of the eight teams on the schedule for the Eagles, including the first five opponents, failed to eclipse the .500 mark last season.
