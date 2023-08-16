SHICKLEY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley looked prime to advance back to the state semifinals, in search of its fifth championship appearance in nine years. But injuries to the Eagles top offensive threats brought BDS' season to a halt, when Central Valley handed the Eagles their first loss of the year in the quarterfinals. 

One of those injured players was Easton Weber, who was named All-Tribland Player of the Year after rushing for 1,808 yards and 25 touchdowns.

