Brenda John seemed to be everywhere in Hastings — a regular at local civic, cultural, faith, business and athletic events, with a friendly word for the people she met and smartphone in hand for her signature “selfies” taken not to promote herself, but the community she loved on social media.
John, who lived in Hastings for 44 years and became known as “Hastings’ biggest cheerleader,” died Nov. 18 at age 70 after struggling with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Her untimely passing led many in Hastings to consider fitting ways to memorialize her. Sherma Jones, partner and creative director at IdeaBank Marketing, came up with the idea of creating a special T-shirt to honor John’s positive influence on the community while generating funds for good causes.
“Two quick calls to Small Town Famous and Hastings Community Foundation sealed the deal,” the foundation said in a news release. “Both organizations were 100% behind the idea to continue Brenda’s legacy.”
The T-shirt design includes a likeness of John and the message, “Be Yourselfie!”
“It aligns with the unique and somewhat quirky personality of Brenda,” Jones said in the news release. “She always encouraged people to stay true to themselves and follow their passion. We hope people will purchase the T-shirts and continue to spread joy and community support by taking their own selfie and posting to social media with the hashtag, #beyourselfie.”
Small Town Famous agreed to print the T-shirts at a reduced cost with proceeds going to a fund established by the Hastings Community Foundation. Proceeds from shirt sales will be used for one or more community projects that support John’s legacy and memory.
Jacque Cranson from Small Town Famous said John was a loyal supporter of Hastings' business community and visited her store many times.
John was a regular at ribbon-cuttings and other business promotion events and activities sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Her patronage and support of the community were vital to the success of local business,” Cranson said. “She was the ultimate cheerleader. We will miss her smile and her selfies!”
The shirts will be sold at A Perfect Gift, First Street Brewing, Gary Michael's, M&M Designs and Small Town Famous.
“We’re honored to be part of this project in Brenda’s memory,” said Dan Peters, executive director at the Hastings Community Foundation. “We will do our best to make Brenda proud by designating the funds to grassroots community projects.”
For more information, contact the foundation at hastingscommunityfoundation.org/give or 402-462-5152.
