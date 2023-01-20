CLAY CENTER — The 2023 Partners in Progress Beef Seminar, otherwise known as Cow-Calf College, has been rescheduled to March 21 following this week’s snowstorm.
The event, which is part of the 2022-23 Farmers & Ranchers College educational series for area producers, originally was planned for January 19.
The daylong program is expected to remain the same and still will be on the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center. Admission is free thanks to sponsors, and lunch is provided.
Advance registration at least one week ahead of time is needed for meal-planning purposes. Those who had signed up to attend on Jan. 19 but will not be able to make the rescheduled date are asked to notify the organizers so their names can be dropped from the list.
Conversely, those who would have been unable to attend on Jan. 19 but can be there on March 21 are encouraged to sign up.
