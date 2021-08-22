Benedictine Oblate information meeting
Benedictine Oblate Orientation will be held 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at St. Cecilia Church’s Guadalupe Center, 415 N. Kansas Ave.
For more information, call chapter dean Juliene Bryan at 402-984-4674 or email wjbryan@gtmc.net. You also may visit www.nebraskabeneditineoblates.org for more information
Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all faiths who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. They spend time studying the Rule of St. Benedict and pledge themselves to a life of deeper prayer through Lectio Divina (prayerful meditation of scripture), pray the Liturgy of the Hours in monastic tradition, and the study of spiruality.
