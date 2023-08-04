Men and women interested in enriching their Christian way of life are invited to learn more about the Benedictine Oblates at an information meeting Aug. 26.
The meeting begins 9:30 a.m. at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church Guadalupe Center, 415 N. Kansas Ave. For further information ahead of time call Juliene Bryan, dean of the local chapter, at 402-984-4674 or email julienebryan47@gmail.com. Additional information may be found at www.nebraskabenedictineoblates.org or on the Nebraska Benedictine Oblates page on Facebook.
