Progress continued to move forward on several projects at the Hastings Museum. The city contracted in May 2020 with RLR Associates of Indianapolis for museum exhibit design. RLR principal Rod Reid wasn’t able to visit the museum until January 2021 and completed an overview of the footprint of the space on the museum’s second floor where the planned Naval Ammunition Depot, as well as the Kool-Aid exhibit, eventually will be located.
The South Heartland Health Department was to receive a shipment of up to 800 doses of the novel coronavirus disease Moderna vaccine.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved an agreement with BRB Contractors Inc. of Topeka, Kansas, for improvements to the Pollution Control Facility primary digester in the amount of $1.38 million.
The Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties was looking for a strong representation across the four-county area to participate in a series of three-part virtual conversations to discuss needs in the region and help set priorities and action plans.
Going into the 2021 construction season, Adams County had six projects on its one-year plan as well as 18 Federal Emergency Management Agency projects slated for completion.
A visit from Adams Central second graders and teachers were the first school group to visit the Hastings Museum since it closed for public health reasons in October 2020.
Hastings Public Schools was looking to hire an assistant director of special education to help with the transition and oversee services for the district’s preschool students.
Hastings’ Downtown Center Association established a Food Fight, pitting businesses on the north and south side of downtown against each other to collected non-perishable goods for the Hastings Food Pantry.
Eve Hoops and Gianna Rosno, best friends and St. Cecilia Middle School sixth graders, placed first and second in the Adams County Spelling Bee.
Hastings Catholic Schools was plowing forward with a plan to establish an agricultural education program for St. Cecilia High School and Middle School.
Bruce Springsteen visited the Geographic Center of the United States near Lebanon, Kansas as part of a Jeep commercial that appeared during Super Bowl LV.
The Blue Hill boys and girls basketball teams each won Twin Valley Conference championships.
The Hastings Early Child Development Center was preparing to open in the former Golden Friendship Center building at 509 S. Bellevue Ave.
The Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company branch in Burr Oak was reportedly robbed.
Willie and Kim Mohlman of Red Cloud were killed in a head-on collision on Nebraska Highway 4 between Blue Hill and Red Cloud.
The Hastings High girls swim team won the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet for the second year in a row and the boys finished as runner-up.
Temperatures in Tribland reached below -20 degrees due to a perfect storm of extreme cold from Mexico to Canada.
Gov. Pete Ricketts praised the community of Hastings for efforts to develop Nebraska’s workforce when the governor was on-hand for the ribbon-cutting for the Hamilton Building, home to CCC’s advanced manufacturing design technology and welding technology programs.
The Vital Signs Health Fair was canceled for the second year in a row due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
Hastings’ mask requirement, which was in effect since Nov. 26, 2020, expired when members of the Hastings City Council did not approve an amendment that would have kept the mask ordinance in place until Hastings averaged two or fewer cases of COVID-19 per day for two consecutive weeks.
Chester, a stray black Labrador retriever at Start Over Rover, was selected for training to become a single-purpose police canine.
Craig Kautz, who retired in 2019 from his role as superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, became executive director of the school district’s foundation.
The St. Cecilia Middle School Quiz Bowl team eked out a victory against the Hastings Middle School’s eighth grade team to win the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High Quiz Bowl.
Instead of in its annual March time frame, Hastings Kiwanis decided to hold its 2021 Pancake Day in conjunction with a statewide fly-in in June at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.