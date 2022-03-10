An esteemed faculty member at Hastings College will deliver a lecture on “Sassy Singles, Reluctant Virgins, Playboys, and Husband Hunters: Advice for Single Americans in the 20th Century” March 23 in French Memorial Chapel on campus.
Catherine Biba will present the Invited Faculty Lecture at 1 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Biba, an associate professor of history, said over the years, prescriptive literature — including relationship guidebooks, popular magazines and newspaper columns — often had plenty to say to unwed Americans. As part of her talk, she’ll cover some of the highlights — and lowlights — of messages, strategies and norms communicated to unmarried men and women over the course of the 20th century, and consider why some of this advice continues to sound so familiar in 2022.
Each spring, Hastings College students select two faculty members to present campuswide lectures on the professors’ topics of choice during the next academic year. The Invited Faculty Lecture tradition dates to 1967; selection to speak is considered a prestigious honor.
Biba’s lecture is sponsored by the Hastings College Lecture Series, and is the second lecture of the 2021-22 academic year.
Biba teaches the history of the United States, including the courses College Sports in America, the History of the Family in the U.S., Natural Disasters in the U.S., U.S. Civil War and Reconstruction, U.S. Women’s History, Natives and Nebraskans, and the U.S. History survey.
Biba earned her bachelor of arts degree in English and history from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2007, and her master of arts degree in 2011 and doctorate of philosophy in 2015 from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Her research and teaching interests include historical experiences of single Americans, Midwestern history, the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, the history of American sports, and cultural conceptions of the family.
When not in the classroom, Biba enjoys traveling, reading fiction, sewing clothing and quilts, eating excellent food that she did not cook and watching college sports.
