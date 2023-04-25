APTOPIX Biden
Buy Now

President Joe Biden pumps his fists after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union National Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington Tuesday.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to "finish this job" and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party's nomination, with no serious Democratic challengers. But he's still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

0
0
0
0
0