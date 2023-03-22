Biden National Monument Nevada

Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12, 2022, near Searchlight, Nev.

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is establishing national monuments on more than half a million acres in Nevada and Texas and creating a marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. The conservation measures are “protecting the heart and soul of our national pride,’’ Biden said.

Speaking at a White House summit on conservation action, Biden said the new monuments are among the “natural treasures” that “define our identity as a nation. They’re a birthright we have to pass down to generation after generation.’’

